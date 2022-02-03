2021 AFCON: Thomas Partey pulled away from tackles due to fear of injury - Twum Boafo

Sports News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Erstwhile, Chief Executive officer, of Ghana Free Zones Authority, Kojo Twum Boafo, has explained that fear of getting injured was the cause of Thomas Partey's below-par performance at the 2021 African Cup of Nations.



The Arsenal star was among the few Black Stars players that suffered severe backlash for not living up to expectations.



Reacting to claims that Partey failed to put his body on the line when it mattered, Twum Boafo said the 28-year-old's actions were to avoid injury.



"People were saying Partey wasn’t tackling (and) some of the goals were Partey’s fault. Well, Thomas Partey doesn’t want to end his career prematurely. So, notice how he was pulling out of tackles that he won’t pull out off if he was playing for Arsenal. Those are the things we should look at," Boafo said on GhanaWeb's Sports Check.



Boafo continued by mentioning his best performers in Ghana's shameful 3-2 defeat to debutants Comoros.



“During our game with Comoros who were our best players? To me, it was Daniel Kofi Kyere and Alexander Djiku. Where do they come from? They are not privy and prone to some of these things(avoiding tackles)."



When asked about how to address the players not being fully committed, Boafo suggested that the Black Stars should have specialists who will work on the players' psyche.



“That’s why I said the mental construct of the players and their psychology and psyche need to be worked on,” he said.



Ghana was eliminated from the AFCON after the first round, managing just a point in the group stage.