2021 AFCON: The Black Stars is scheduled to arrive in Cameroon on January 7

Sports News of Friday, 31 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

The four-time winners of the AFCON are scheduled to arrive in Cameroon on January 7, 2022, in time for the Africa Cup of Nations.



Coach Milovan Rajevac and his lads are currently in Doha Qatar preparing for the tournament which starts on January 9.



Ghana was supposed to play three friendly matches in Qatar before flying to Cameroon for the competition but the team will have to settle for two because the first one was cancelled.



The Black Stars are in Group C with Morocco, Comoros, and Gabon, and will begin their campaign on January 10, 2022, against Morocco.



According to reports in the local media, coach Milovan Rajevac will submit a 28 man squad to CAF confirming earlier reports that he will not replace Felix Afena-Gyan who has rejected a second call up.



Captain Andre Dede Ayew has vowed to do everything in his power to help Ghana win the trophy in Cameroon.