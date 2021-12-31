2021 AFCON: Strasbourg recalls Alexander Djiku from Ghana camp

Sports News of Friday, 31 December 2021

Source: goal.com

French Ligue 1 side Strasbourg has recalled Ghana defender Alexander Djiku from the Black Stars camp in Doha, Qatar, according to reports by Asempa FM’s SportsNite.



The 27-year-old central defender was among the first players to arrive in the Ghana camp in Doha, Qatar last week.



However, due to the CAF’s extension of the deadline for the release of players for the AFCON tournament which falls on January 3, 2021, Strasbourg has asked the defender to rejoin their camp ahead of their Coupe de France game against Montpellier.



Strasbourg makes a trip to the Stade de la Mosson on Sunday, January 2, 2022, to face Montpellier and the presence of the Ghanaian is demanded.



Ghana Sports Online checks confirm the defender has already left the camp of the Black Stars en route to Alsace to join his teammates before they enplane to southern France for the game.



Djiku has been capped 10 times by Ghana.