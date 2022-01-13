2021 AFCON: South African referee to handle Ghana vs Gabon match

Sports News of Thursday, 13 January 2022

South African referee, Victor Gomez has been chosen by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to take charge of Ghana's second Group C game against Gabon at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



The Panthers of Gabon will welcome the Black Stars of Ghana at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaoundé on Friday, January 14, 2022.



The game is a must win for the Black Stars who lost their first game of the 33rd edition of the Cup of Nations on Monday, January 10, 2021, by a lone goal to the Atlas Lions of Morocco.



Ghana need to beat the Panthers on Friday to keep their automatic qualification chances intact before the final group game against Comoros and CAF trusts Victor Gomez to handle the game.



Gabon on the other hand won their opening game against Comoros and a draw for them will likely see them in the knockout phase regardless of what happens in their final game against Morocco.



Referee Victor Gomez’s appointment comes at a time when there is football tension between Ghana and South Africa following the controversies that surrounded the game between the Bafana Bafana and the Black Stars in the World Cup qualifiers.



Both Ghanaians and South Africans will be watching the game with keen interest as some South African jubilated heavily on social media when Ghana lost to Morocco.



