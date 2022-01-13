2021 AFCON: Referee in Mali vs Tunisia match suffered 'sunstroke' - Reports

Sports News of Thursday, 13 January 2022

It has emerged that Janny Sikazwe, the Zambian referee whose errors created controversy in the Group F match between Mali and Tunisia suffered some health condition during the match.



Report by credible African journalists indicate that Janny Sikazwe experienced sunstroke whiles officiating the game.



The unfortunate condition is being cited as the possible reason the experienced referee committed a number of blunders in the game.



Nigerian sports journalist Calvin Onwuka tweeted “My sources confirm that Ref Sikazwe suffered from heat stroke during the #TeamMali and #TeamTunisia #AFCON2021 match earlier today.



“Those were my thoughts as I watched events unfold in those last 4mins. He might never get another chance at this level.”



A report by leading French newspaper Lequippe mentions the head of refereeing at the 2021 AFCON, Essam Abdel-Fatah as stating that Janny Sikazwe was rushed to the hospital after the game.



Part of the report reads “Janny Sikazwe would have had a health concern, which explains his ubiquitous decisions at the end of the match . According to the boss of the CAN referees, interviewed by the Egyptian media Kora Plus , the Zambian referee of Mali-Tunisia (1-0) was the victim of sunstroke”.



Janny Sikazwe courted fury from the Tunisians after signalling for the end of the game before the stipulated ninety minutes.



The game however resumed after CAF officials intervened but the Tunisians failed to return.



It has been reported that the Tunisians are filing a petition to have the game replayed.