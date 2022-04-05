2021 AFCON Probe: Andre Ayew snubs Parliament

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Chairman of Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports and Culture, Johnson Kwaku Adu, has confirmed that Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew did not honour the committee's invitation for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations probing.



The body reportedly served the Al-Sadd man a letter to appear before them and answer questions regarding Ghana's terrible performance at the AFCON in Cameroon. But the skipper did not show up.



Kwaku Adu confirmed to Angel FM, that the committee tried to engage the former Olympique Marseille and West Ham United player on two occasions but he declined.



"It is true. We invited him two times, the first time he was busy with his club so he could not come. Recently, he came to Ghana and we contacted him again but he couldn't find time for us. I am sure all these may be part of the report but if the leaders deem it unnecessary then it's fine. But for some of us, it is about time we call a spade a spade because when something is going wrong we have to let tell him in the face. So, it is true that he did not attend to the committee's investigation," he said.



When asked whether the committee has reportedly suggested Ayew's withdrawal from the Black Stars, the chairman said:



"For now, I cannot say that categorically but for me, I feel that we should advise him."



He continued by confirming that the soon-to-be-submitted report will be made public.



"Of course, the report will be made public because when we debate it on the floor of the house, pressmen will be around so they will record the debate," he added.



The report has been filed and is expected to be presented to members of Parliament on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.



Following Ghana's group-stage exit from the 2021 AFCON in February 2022, Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagnin directed the Parliamentary Select Committee On Sports and Culture to probe into what led to the country's worst performance at with regards to AFCON.



Moreover, the committee was directed to provide suggestions or solutions to avoid repetition in the future.



The report was initially said to be submitted at the end of February but had to be rescheduled due to Ghana's World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria in March. After the Black Stars managed to qualify for the World Cup, the much-awaited report is now set to be presented to the parliament.





