2021 AFCON: Mohammed Salah hasn’t impressed me – Vincent Aboubakar ahead of Egypt game

Sports News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cameroon play Egypt in AFCON semi-final



Vincent Aboubakar leads top scorer’s chart with six goals



Senegal beat Burkina Faso to reach second consecutive AFCON final



Captain of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, Vincent Aboubakar has downplayed the threat of Mohammed Salah ahead of their semi-finals game against the Pharaohs of Egypt.



The two most successful teams in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations with twelve trophies combined will clash in the second semifinal tie at the Paul Biya Stadium on Thursday, February 3, 2022, for a place in the finals of the 2021 AFCON.



With the home crowd cheering the Lions on, Cameroon have enjoyed a sensational Africa Cup of Nations campaign and will feel confident in their chances of reaching a second final in five years.



Speaking ahead of their much-anticipated game against the most successful country (Egypt) in the AFCON, Vincent Aboubakar who is the captain for Cameroon and top scorer of the competition has said that they are not afraid of Mohammed Salah.



"He doesn’t impress me much. I say it clearly because I’m an honest person & I have my way of seeing things. If he impressed me, I would say so. He doesn’t impress me much.”



He’s a good player, he scores a lot but he doesn’t produce a lot of stuff in the game,” Aboubakar said at a pre-match conference when asked about the threat posed by Mohammed Salah.



The winner of this tie will set up a date with Senegal in the finals of the competition on Sunday, February 6, 2022.