2021 AFCON: Milovan switches attention to Gabon match after Morocco defeat

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana coach, Milovan Rajevac believes that there is no time to dwell over Monday's defeat to Morocco in the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



Black Stars lost their opening Group C game after against the Atlas Lions 1-0 at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium.



Sofiane Boufal scored the game's only goal in the 83rd minute as Morocco claim another win over the Black Stars.



"It was a difficult game for us, after all, there were on the pitch two great teams of African football. Morocco scored on the first opportunity it had. I take this opportunity to congratulate Morocco and my players on the commitment shown on the pitch. We still have two games to go and we will stay focused on them," coach Rajevac told cafonline.com.



"It is true that we have created more scoring opportunities, but we have not been able to materialise that opportunity. We were unhappy in that respect. We hope to score goals and win the next two games. I will calmly analyze the goal shot conceded and see where the team lost control of the game. Right now we will keep our focus on the match."



Ghana will face Gabon, who defeated Comoros 1-0 in their second group game on Friday.