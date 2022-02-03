2021 AFCON: Mbappe better than Salah - Cameroon's Aboubakar

Sports News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ahead of their semi-final clash at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroonian striker Vincent Aboubakar has attempted appeared rile Egyptian forward Mohammed Salah.



Aboubakar in a bid to stoke up rivalry with Salah has sought to belittle his contribution to the game.



Aboubakar said in a pre-match interview that he is impressed by the exploits of Mohammed Salah.



"He doesn’t impress me much. I say it clearly because I’m an honest person & I have my way of seeing things. If he impressed me, I would say so. He doesn’t impress me much. He’s a good player, he scores a lot but he doesn’t produce a lot of stuff in the game."



The two players will square it off later, Thursday, February 3, 2021 for a place in the finals of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Twelve AFCON trophies will be at play when the two most decorated countries in the history of the competition meet.



Aboubakar is the tournament’s leading scorer with six goals and look set to win the golden boot award.



Salah on the other hand has bounced back from a slow start and was impressive in the quarter finals.



The Liverpool forward is rated as one of the best players in the world and has been tipped to win the Ballon d’OR.