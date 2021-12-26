2021 AFCON: Leicester City get Daniel Amartey release boost ahead of tournament

Soccer News of Sunday, 26 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

English Premier League side, Leicester City have been Daniel Amartey boost as Ghana prolong his stay ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has been ordered by the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) to extend the arrival time of the England-based players including Reading duo for the pre-AFCON camp of the Black Stars.



Amartey was named in coach Milovan Rajevac's 30-man provisional squad last week for the 2021 delayed tournament in Cameroon which kicks off on January 9, 2022.



The squad will be trimmed down to 28.



Due to matches to be played during the festive season, clubs in the English leagues that will be losing players have been engaging CAF to try and have the reporting time of the players in question pushed forward.



After succeeding, CAF has directed the GFA to allow all six-England-based players of the Black Stars to report later than scheduled.



Black Stars have already started camping for the 2021 AFCON in Doha, Qatar.



They will play two games to give coach Rajevac the opportunity to assess his squad.



Ghana have been paired with Morocco, Gabon and Comoros at the 33rd AFCON tournament.



Black Stars playing their first match on January 10 against Morocco.