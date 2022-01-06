2021 AFCON: Know the date, time and venue for Ghana's group matches

Sports News of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

AFCON 2021 to start on January 9, 2022



Black Stars chase 5th glory after 40-years



Ghana to open campaign against Morocco



On January 10 Ghana’s senior national team will open their African Cup of Nations campaign as they eye a 5th AFCON glory which has eluded them for forty years.



Under the guidance of coach Milovan Rajevac, the Black Stars are hoping to seal a final berth to keep their hopes of lifting the continental showpiece alive.



Ghana have been placed in Group C and would come up against favourites Moroccco before taking on Gabon and Comoros.



Below is the schedule of Ghana’s matches at the 2021 AFCON Group Stage.



Morocco vs Ghana



The Black Stars will take on the Atlas Lions on Monday January 10, 2022. The game will be played at the Ahmadou Ahidjo multi-purpose stadium in Yaoundé, Cameroon. The game which is the first Group C encounter will take place at 4:00pm [16:00GMT].



Gabon vs Ghana



The Brazilians of African football will host the Black Stars in the second round of matches at the group stages.



Again the 42,5000 Ahmadou Ahidjo multi-purpose stadium in Yaoundé will host this game. However, the game will be played at 7:00pm [19:00 GMT] on Friday January 14, 2022.



Ghana vs Comoros



Coach Milovan Rajevac’s side will take on AFCON debutants Comoros in their final Group C encounter on Tuesday January 18, 2022.



However, the Black Stars will have to travel to the Roumdé Adjia multi-purpose stadium in Garoua, Cameroon for this game. The game will come off at 7:00pm [19:00 GMT].