2021 AFCON: Jonathan Mensah to join Black Stars on Monday

Sports News of Monday, 27 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

US-based defender, Jonathan Mensah is expected to report to Black Stars camp on Monday evening, December 27.



According to the Ghana Football Association, the Columbus Crew captain is on his way to Doha, Qatar where the Black Stars are preparing for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Mensah is set for his fourth Afcon, having participated in the last three editions and played in the 2015 final defeat against Ivory Coast.



Only nine of the 30 players invited by head coach Milovan Rajevac have reported to camp.



Two goalkeepers and seven outfield players namely Richard Attah, Lawrence Ati Zigi, Alexander Djiku, Mubarak Wakaso, David Abagna, Daniel Kofi Kyereh, Gideon Mensah, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, and Maxwell Abbey Quaye are in camp.



Rajevac expects to have a full house before January 3.



The team began preparations on Sunday, with an indoor training session, before stepping onto the pitch on Monday for fieldwork at the Aspire Stadium in Doha.



Black Stars will depart Doha for Yaoundé on Friday, January 7, three days before their opening match against Morocco.



After Morocco, Rajevac’s side will take on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Gabon and then wrap up their group stage campaign against debutants Comoros.