2021 AFCON: John Paintsil backs Ghana to qualify from Group C

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil, has tipped Ghana to qualify from Group C at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament.



The Black Stars have been drawn in Group C alongside Morocco, Comoros, and Gabon.



Ghana have not won the AFCON title since 1982 after beating hosts Libya on penalties.



The Stars have come close to ending the trophy drought, having lost in the 2010 and 2015 finals to Egypt and Ivory Coast respectively.



"It’s a tricky group. Currently, every country has improved because the game is dynamic and you cannot idle around. I see it as a difficult group," Pantsil told Asempa FM.



"Ghana will qualify at all cost, but we need to approach everything about it seriously. During our time we were always serious about qualifying, so I pray they maintain that discipline. It’s a very tricky group but Ghana will qualify.



He added, "We will have problems if we don’t get ready. Our readiness is what will take us to the next stage. The group we find ourselves in is not something to relax over. We cannot underestimate Gabon and Morocco, they always prove stubborn in tournaments they feature in. So we must be serious and be well prepared."



