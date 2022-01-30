You are here: HomeSports2022 01 30Article 1457098

Sports News of Sunday, 30 January 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

2021 AFCON: Jay Jay Okocha hails Mane

Super Eagles legend, Austin Jay Jay Okocha has described Senegal's attacking player, Sadio Mane as a tough knock to crack ahead of the Teranga Lions’ AFCON 2021 quarter-final tie with Equatorial Guinea on Sunday night.

Mane has been given the all-clear to play in the quarter-finals clash after suffering a concussion after a nasty clash with Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha in the second tie of the tournament.

Moments after the clash, Mane told supporters “everything is fine.”

Speaking on SuperSport, Okocha said: “Sadio Mane is a tough nut to crack, I was surprised that he regained consciousness immediately after that clash.

“Of course, his presence is needed in this Senegalese side because he is their talisman and he’s been leading the team as well in this tournament.

“But like we said no team is a pushover, you have to earn the right to win your matches, you have to do your job and you must understand that.”

