2021 AFCON: It will take a miracle for David Abagna to play for Ghana - Report

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mubarak Wakaso yet to recover from knee injury



Baba Iddrisu to miss Comoros game due to injury



Ghana to face Comoros on Tuesday





Black Stars midfielder, David Abagna has picked up a serious injury in training and thus will most likely not play a part in the ongoing African Cup of Nations(AFCON).



Abagna after receiving his debut Black Stars call up to join the 28-man squad for the AFCON, is yet to make his debut appearance in the national colours.



The Real Tamale United midfielder failed to make the bench for Ghana's first two games in Group C.



According to GhanaWeb's journalist covering the tournament, Daniel Oduro, the player has suffered an ankle injury which has ruled him out of the matches.



He said Abagna could miss the remaining games due to his injury situation.



"The most serious one is David Abagna who is mostly at the end of his tournament. I think it will take a miracle for him to play any part in the tournament because of the way he was limping” He said while giving an injury update at Black Stars camp on GhanaWeb TV.



Oduro also confirmed that Idrissu Baba who was forced off during Ghana's draw against Gabon could miss the final group game.



Moreover, Mubarak Wakaso is yet to recover from his knee injury as he continues to do individual training.



The Black Stars will face Comoros on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium.





Watch the full show on GhanaWebTV via the link below



