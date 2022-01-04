2021 AFCON: I doubt Black Stars can win title - Coach JE Sarpong

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko and Ebusua Dwarfs coach, J.E Sarpong has said that the Black Stars cannot win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] title.



The senior national team having won the continent trophy four times will be hoping to win their fifth title in Cameroon.



Milovan Rajevac and his side have been in camp in Doha ahead of the tournament which kicks off from January 9 to February 6.



The 63-year-old will have a full complement of his team today at their training camp.



The Serbian who is on a one-year renewable contract has been tasked by the Ghana Football Association [GFA] to win the trophy.



However, the former Great Olympics gaffer says the Black Stars cannot win the trophy and will be surprised if the team makes it to the quarterfinals stage of the tournament.



“I doubt Ghana can win the title in Cameroon," the veteran gaffer told GTV Sports Plus.



"If the team reaches the quarter-final stage of the tournament, that would come as a credit for the team," he added.



Milovan Rajevac has named his final 28-man squad for the 33rd edition of the Afcon.



The Black Stars will kick start the tournament against giants Morocco on Monday, January 10 before taking on Gabon and Comoros in the other Group C matches.



Ghana will play a friendly International against African Champions Algeria on Wednesday, January 05, 2022, at the Education City Stadium in Doha to wrap up preparations before the team flies to Yaounde on January 7.



Milovan Rajevac led the Black Stars to the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations in Angola where Ghana lost 1-0 to Egypt in the final.