2021 AFCON: 'I am not disappointed with Black Stars snub' - Bernard Tekpetey

Sports News of Friday, 31 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ludogorets Razgrad striker, Bernard Tekpetey has said he harbours no disappointment after failing to make Ghana’s provisional squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON].



The senior national team are currently in Doha preparing for the 33rd edition of the AFCON with the provisional squad named by Milovan Rajevac who is the head coach of the side.



The Serbian has however submitted his final 28-man squad to the Confederations of Africa Football [CAF] on Thursday, December 30.



Tepketey, who has been quite impressive in the Bulgarian league was a part of Ghana’s final list for the 2017 Afcon squad failed to make the cut this time around.



However, the 24-year-old forward said he is not disappointed with his omission while also revealing his commitment to play for the national team anytime he is called upon.



“I thought I could make the list but unfortunately I couldn’t make it. I’m not disappointed not to be in the squad, everything is about time and I will work very hard to make the squad for the next call-ups,” he told Metro TV.



“The management has their way of scouting and they think these current players are those that can fit in their plan for this year’s Afcon. I’m ever ready to serve my nation at any time I get a Black Stars call-up,” he added.



Tekpetey has netted five times while also assisting on four occasions for Ludogorets in 13 league games, where he started just nine times.