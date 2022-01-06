2021 AFCON: How Ghana’s opponents in Group C have fared in friendly matches

Sports News of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Ahead of the start of the African Cup of Nations some national teams have been engaging in friendly matches.



Ghana and some opponents in Group C Gabon and Comoros have been engaging in friendly matches ahead of the tournament.



Morocco are the only side who have not played a friendly match. The Atlas Lions have taken a break from matches ahead of the AFCON after participating in the Arab Cup tournament.



However, all the friendly matches Ghana, Gabon and Comoros have engaged in have ended in defeats with no wins.



Gabon



The Brazilians of African football suffered a 3-0 loss at the hands of Burkina Faso on January 2, 2022. The match was to give the Central African country are taste of what the their game against Ghana could be.



The Gabonese drew 1-1 with Mauritania in their second game played on January 4, 2022.



Comoros



The AFCON debutants played their only friendly match against Malawi on December 31, 2021.



The Coelacanths lost the game by 2-1 at the Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium in Saudi Arabia.



Ghana



The Black Stars were humiliated 3-0 by Algeria in a friendly match played on Wednesday January 5, 2021 in Doha, Qatar.



The Algerians opened their goal scoring account through Napoli winger Adam Ounas in the 8th minute before Columbus Crew captain Jonathan Mensah conceded an own goal to double Algeria’s advantage in the 74th minute.



Five minutes later after the Algerians made it 3-0 following a goalkeeping howler from substitute Lawrence Ati-Zigi.



Morocco



The Atlas Lions who are talked up as group favorites are yet to play a friendly match.



