2021 AFCON: How Egypt used 'water bottle' to beat Cameroon on penalties

Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed Qotb Abou Gabal Ali Gabaski stole the show as he saved two penalties to put the Pharaohs through to the final of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



The Zamalek goalkeeper played the water bottle tricks on the Cameroon players which paid dividends.



Gabaski was spotted studying the preferred angles of Cameroon's takers before every kick. He guessed right two times and was the hero of the tight semi-final clash that saw no goal in 120 minutes.



He went the right way to save Harold Moukoudi's kick after Vincent Aboubakar had sent him in the wrong direction.



James Léa Siliki stepped for Cameroon's third after Egypt had scored their first two. Gabaski again went in the right direction to enhance Egypt's advantage.



Mohanad Lasheen picked up the third for the North African country and made no mistake.



With the ball in Cameroon's court and a miss ends the Indomitable Lions host and win dreams, Clinton Njie stepped up.



The Dynamo Moscow winger although sent Gabaski the wrong way, could not hit the target as the ball skimmed inches past the upright.



After the game, it emerged that Gabaski was detailed about how the Cameroonians were going to take the penalties.



The water bottle had inscriptions which gave the goalkeeper an idea of how the takers for Cameroon were going to effect their kicks.



After the win, Egypt's goalkeeper's trainer, Essam El-Hadary tweeted " Victory Bottle, Praise God".



