2021 AFCON Group B preview: Star-studded Senegal take on Zimbabwe

Sports News of Monday, 10 January 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Senegal begins their quest for a first-ever Africa Cup of Nations title by taking on Zimbabwe at the Kouekong Stadium on Monday, January 10, 2022.



Meanwhile, Zimbabwe will be looking to upset the odds and open their continental campaign with a victory against more illustrious opponents.



Aliou Cisse's men, who were also narrowly beaten by Algeria in the AFCON final three years ago, responded superbly once again by winning five of their six World Cup qualifiers to book a place in March's playoffs.



In the meantime, the Lions of Teranga go in search of continental supremacy and will be looking to make a statement of intent in their opening fixture.



Standing in the way is an opposing side who have lost each of the three previous meetings between the teams by a combined score of 5-1.



The west Africans follow up Monday's game with a clash versus Guinea in matchday two before rounding off the group stage against Malawi.



Off the back of 12 games without a victory, the start of the AFCON could not have come at a worse time for Zimbabwe.



However, Norman Mapeza did see his side play out a goalless draw versus Sudan on Sunday when they picked up their first clean sheet in six outings.



The Warriors now prepare for a baptism of fire against one of the competition's favourites as they aim to avoid a third consecutive group-stage exit.



Both of the previous two tournaments kicked off on a losing note for the southern Africans who will need to be near-perfect to stand any chance of avoiding defeat in this one.



Senegal possible starting lineup: Mendy; Sarr, Koulibaly, Diallo, Ciss; Kouyate, Gueye; Sarr, Mane, Dia; Diedhiou.



Zimbabwe possible starting lineup: Mhari; Chimwemwe, Mudimu, Takwara, Kangwa; Musona, Madzongwe, Hadebe, Mahachi; Kadewere, Moyo.