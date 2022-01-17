2021 AFCON: Ghana will beat Comoros – Kwaku Bonsam ‘prophesies’

Sports News of Monday, 17 January 2022

Ghana fall to Morocco



Gabon ‘steal’ crucial point from Ghana



Andre Ayew confident Ghana will qualify for knockout stage



Ghanaian spiritualist Kwaku Bonsam has predicted victory for the Black Stars of Ghana in their final Group C match against Comoros on Tuesday, January 18, 2021.



Kwaku Bonsam tells Kasapa FM that things are looking positive for Ghana in the spiritual realms and that qualification to the next round will be accomplished.



He however warned that the victory will not come cheap as Comoros will give the stars a run for their money.



“Ghana will beat them but it won‘t be easy. No one should think that it is going to be an easy match. It won’t be easy but we are working in the spiritual realm to ensure that Ghana qualify,” he said.



Kwaku Bonsam also reiterated his earlier spiritual direction that the two Ayew brothers should not be allowed on the field at the same time.



He cited Andre Ayew as the player whose actions triggered the chaos that ensued in Ghana’s game against Comoros.



“Like I said the other day, all it took for chaos to erupt is our captain taking on the Gabonese which is not good for the place. If we want to win, the Ayew brothers should not be on the pitch at the same time. We are praying for Ghana’s victory. It’s going to be difficult but we’ll qualify”, he said.



It is a win or burst for the Black Stars as they face Comoros in the final game of Group C.



Anything but a comfortable win will spell Ghana’s end in the tournament and earn the country its worst start to the AFCON since 1996.



The Black Stars lost and drew with Morocco and Gabon respectively.



