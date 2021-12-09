2021 AFCON: Ghana to battle Algeria in pre-tournament friendly

Sports News of Thursday, 9 December 2021

Ghana placed in Group C of 2021 AFCON



Ghana to camp in Qatar ahead of 2021 AFCON



Black Stars coach to name squad for tournament



Two of Africa football's superpowers will square it off in a friendly before the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



Four-time Champions, Black Stars of Ghana will take on cup holders Algeria as part of preparations for the tournament.



Algeria who have been placed in Group E will be mounting a defence of the title they won two years ago.



The Black Stars will also be eyeing a fifth title when they land in Cameroon for the 2021 edition of the tournament.



Ghana have been placed in Group E with Gabon, Comoros and Morocco being their opponents.



Reports indicate that the Black Stars will camp in Qatar ahead of the tournament and engage in three friendly matches before the tournament.



Algeria, as per the report will also camp in Qatar and play two friendly matches with Ghana and the Gambia being their opponents.



Meanwhile coach Milovan Rajevac is expected to announce his team for the tournament in the coming weeks.



