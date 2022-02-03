2021 AFCON: Ghana’s preparation was poor – Kojo Twum Boafo

Sports News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Ghana exit AFCON 2021 at group stages



Black Stars record worst performance at AFCON 2021



Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac sacked



Former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, Kojo Twum Boafo has described the Black Stars preparation for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations as ‘poor’.



Speaking on GhanaWeb’s Sports Check show, Kojo Twum Boafo explained that compared to Nigeria who had a team in place after sacking their German coach, coach Milovan was now getting to know his players.



“Gernot Rohr has been coaching Nigeria for six years, they sacked him a few weeks before the tournament but they had a team in place, so Eguavoen came in as a stop-gap coach and for those who do not know Eguavoen is the Technical Director of Nigeria, so he must have known what was going on,” the politician said.



He added, “in our case, our coach came in and put up a team. When we said we were in camp in Doha it was only 9 players who were present and there it took time for some to come, some of them like Kudus never came.”

According to him, government did its best for the team but the players would have performed better if they had played more friendly games.





“We have to agree government and FA did everything it said it will do. The actual preparation matches, seeing the players together was not there,” Kojo Twum Boafo stated.



Ghana and other participating teams at the AFCON had their preparations disrupted as a result of FIFA’s decision to allow African players in Europe to stay longer with their clubs.



At the time of opening camp, the Black Stars only had only eight players and engaged in only one friendly match before the tournament.



The Black Stars lost to Morocco and Comoros and picked up a point against Gabon as they exited at the group stages of the AFCON 2021.



