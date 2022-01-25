2021 AFCON: Ghana’s performance against Comoros was the best - Randy Abbey

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

The Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association, Randy Abbey has disclosed that Ghana’s performance in their last game at the group stages of the 2021 Africa Cup of nations was better than their previous.



In a group featuring Morocco, Gabon, and debutantes Comoros, at the AFCON 2021, the Black Stars finished bottom of Group C with just a point from 3 matches. It was Ghana’s worst AFCON performance in history.



The Black Stars lost 1-0 to Morocco in their first game and drew 1-1 against Gabon and subsequently lost by 3-2 to Comoros in their final group game.



But according to Randy Abbey, the Black Stars final game against Comoros was by far Ghana’s best performance at the tournament.



“I have watched the three games again and again and this is my observation. The first game against Morocco was better than the friendly, the second game against Gabon was better than the first game. The third game against Comoros was better than the second game,” Randy Abbey said on the Good Morning Ghana show.



He added, “We were getting better by the day, that is the impression I got. But at the end of the day, we didn’t progress because people don’t have the room to listen to this, they are upset and it's rightly so.”



Randy Abbey was part of the GFA three-member committee who suggested Milovan Rajevac as Black Stars coach.