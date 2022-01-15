2021 AFCON: Ghana runs to mathematical board as qualification to Round 16 hangs in the balance

Sports News of Saturday, 15 January 2022

Calculations are dominating conversations amongst Ghanaians this evening following the Black Stars’ 1-1 draw against their Gabon counterpart today.



The Black Stars today locked horns with Gabon aiming to secure a win to recover from a 1-0 defeat to Morocco last Monday that set the team back in the quest to advance to the knockout stage of the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



Although Ghana will lead the opponent at halftime through a stunning strike from Andre Ayew, Gabon scored late on the second half to force the match to end in a 1-1 stalemate.



With that result, the Black Stars remain third on the Group C log and in danger on missing out on qualification to the knockout stage.



While Ghanaians back home are furious, the citizenry is keeping faith and many have started doing calculations and permutations on how the team can make it out of the group.



The enthusiasts are backing the Stars to whip Comoros in the final Group C game next week and hope other results go the waybof the team to at least finish as one of the lucky third place finishers.



