2021 AFCON: Ghana must now focus on preparations – Augustine Arhinful

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Former Ghana international, Augustine Arhinful, has urged the technical team of the Black Stars to switch their attention to preparations after finding out their opponents in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Ghana has been drawn against Morocco, Gabon, and Comoros in Group C of the tournament.



Augustine Arhinful reacting to Ghana’s group on Happy 98.9 said the team needs adequate preparations, a bit of luck to perform at the tournament.



“We have a good team and I think the group is okay”, he told Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



“Now there are no minnows in African football. How we prepare and select our players is the most important thing now”.



“We must prepare very well for the tournament. The coach must now do a lot of scouting, focus on his formation and set pieces. Let’s ask when was the last time we scored from a set piece. We must work on all these things before the tournament.



The Black Stars will begin their campaign against Morocco on January 10, 2022, at Yaounde before taking on Gabon in four days time.