2021 AFCON: Ghana declares no coronavirus case as pandemic hits Morocco camp

Black Stars are free from covid ahead of Morocco game



Ghana starts 2021 AFCON campaign against Morocco



VAR is being used in 2021 AFCON



Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac has confirmed that the Black Stars camp have recorded any Coronavirus ahead of the much-anticipated game against the Atlas Lions of Morocco.



The Black Stars will mark their 23rd appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations with a game against one-time champions Morocco today, January 10, 2022, at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium.



However, with fears that Ghana might miss some key players due to the Coronavirus pandemic, head coach Milovan Rajevac has confirmed that they haven’t confirmed any positive case in their camp.



The Serbian trainer disclosed this during the team’s press conference with skipper Andre Ayew as the team prepare to take on Morocco on Monday, January 10th, 2022.



Coach Milovan Rajevac said, “Covid is a serious issue these days and I see some of the teams have problems and for us we did our PCR test and all players and officials are ok and we hope it stays like that throughout.”



Meanwhile, there are reports of about five COVID-19 cases in the camp of Morocco but CAF has made it clear that games will have to go on even if they have only 11 players available and that any nation that is unable to fulfill a fixture will forfeit the game 2-0.



