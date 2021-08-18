2021 AFCON: Ghana, Morocco clash in Group C opener on Jan 10

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Source: happyghana.com

The Black Stars of Ghana will face Morocco in Group C’s opening game of the of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations on January 10, 2022.



The two heavyweights have been pitted against each other in Group C of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



The Black Stars will play Morocco and Gabon in Yaounde, the capital of Cameroon before traveling to Garaou for the final group game against Comoros.



Ghana, four-time winners of the competition will be hoping to end its 39-year AFCON drought in the tournament.



The tournament will take place from 9 January 2022 to 6 February 2022.



Full fixtures



Morocco vs Ghana- 10 January 2022



Ghana vs Gabon- 14 January 2022



Comoros vs Ghana- 18th January 2022