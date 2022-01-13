2021 AFCON: Gabon skipper Aubameyang trains for the first time

Sports News of Thursday, 13 January 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Gabon captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has trained with the rest of the squad for the first time since arriving in Cameroon for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



The Arsenal star tested positive for COVID-19 when the Panthers arrived at Yaoundé and has been out of the team ever since.



Aubameyang missed the opening group stage game against Comoros last Monday at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaoundé.



Gabon won 1-0 to begin their AFCON campaign on the bright with a Aaron Boupendza's first half goal handing all three points to the Panthers.



Aubameyang trained the Gabon team on Wednesday after testing negative for COVID-19 and is available to face Ghana in the second group game.



The Panthers will tackle the Black Stars on Friday 14 January 2022 at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo.