2021 AFCON: GFA lied to President Akufo-Addo – Country Man Songo

Controversial sports journalist, Patrick Osei Agyeman also known as Countryman Songo has claimed that officials of the Ghana Football Association ‘lied’ to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo about winning the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



President Akufo-Addo charged the Black Stars to win the AFCON title which has eluded Ghana for 40 years but the team ended up succumbing to debutantes Comoros, Morocco and drawing to Gabon.



Speaking to Paul Adom Otchere on the Good Evening Ghana show on Metro TV, Countryman Songo stated that not only did the GFA influence player call-ups for their interest but they also lied to the president of the state.



“People are doing business with the Black Stars, you won’t support government so that things would be right,” Songo stated.



According to him, the GFA went to the extent of telling Akufo-Addo that only a foreign coach can lead Ghana to win a trophy.



“You were able to go to the president to tell him a lie that it’s a white man who can win the trophy for us at AFCON,” the Sports presenter added.



However, Paul Adom-Otchere responded and said, “But they didn’t say that?” but Songo who was livid rebutted “but how did they convince him to sack CK Akonnor. I didn’t criticize CK, I only kept him on his toes.”



Songo has made several comments on the Black Stars failure to win the AFCON 2021 with coach Milovan Rajevac who has been sacked being at the receiving end of some his effusions.