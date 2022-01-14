2021 AFCON: Five things the Black Stars must do to beat Gabon

Sports News of Friday, 14 January 2022

Ghana eye Gabon scalp



Aubameyang declared fit to face Ghana



Milovan confident of victory over Gabon



Three crucial points are at stake today, January 14, 2021 when the Black Stars of Ghana encounter The Panthers of Gabon in the second Group C match of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Ghana are hoping to bounce back from the opening day slip against Morocco to steer their AFCON hopes back on track.



Gabon, meanwhile are eyeing a second win to confirm their place in the next stage of the tournament with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s return a major boost for the team.



Base on our analysis of Ghana’s defeat to Morocco, GhanaWeb lists five things the Black Stars must do to beat Gabon.



Milo must change his approach



Milovan Rajevac is known to be a defensively minded coach but this game is one of those where he will have to ditch his approach and adopt a more offensive style.



Milovan Rajevac must set up his team to be on the front foot and attack the Gabonese from all sides.



His substitutions must also come early. He must also start a proper striker who will become the focus of attack and the target man.



Create chances



The biggest problem for the team is the creation of chances. The team has been lacking ideas when it comes to fashioning out openings in the opponent’s yard.



The Black Stars have scored just three goals in five games with one of the goals coming from the spot.



If Ghana are to beat Gabon, Milovan’s men will have to open up the Gabon defence.



That could also mean a change in approach with Fatawu Issahaku coming into the central attacking midfield role.



Joseph Paintsil and Kamaldeen must also be more purposeful with their runs.







Move the ball quickly



The game against Morocco was characterized by slow build up and insipid display by the Black Stars which always allowed the Moroccan defence to settle into their positions and defend resolutely.



Ghana will have to circulate the ball with some urgency if they are to get a win from a Gabon side who will be planning to sit deep and hit the long balls to Aubameyang.



Partey and Baba Iddrisu must move the ball faster and unsettle the Gabonese defense.



Have a plan for Aubameyang



The striker may be having disciplinary issues at Arsenal but he still remains one of the most lethal forwards on the continent.



Without their inspirational captain, Gabon managed a victory against Comoros and with his presence, they are well-armed to beat Ghana.

Ghana must have a plan of dealing with the pacey striker. The AFCON is a great opportunity for Aubameyang to remind Arsenal of his talent and coach Rajevac and Ghana’s defence must be wary of his presence.



Avoid mistakes



An avoidable error led to Morocco’s goal against Ghana and the Black Stars must learn their lessons.



The game against Morocco was riddled with mistakes especially from the defenders and against Aubameyang, the players cannot afford to commit such errors.



