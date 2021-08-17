2021 AFCON Draw: Ghana to know group opponents today

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Black Stars of Ghana will know their group opponents for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament when the draw comes off later today at the Palais des Congrès in Yaounde.



Ghana qualified as group winners in the AFCON qualifiers alongside Sudan for the 24-team tournament to be held in Cameroon next year.



Ahead of the draw to be conducted today, Ghana is in pot 2 and likely to face some top countries in Pot 1 such as hosts Cameroon, Algeria, Senegal, Tunisia, Nigeria, and Morocco.



Black Stars head coach, Charles Akonnor and Alex Asante, Head of the National Teams Department and Deputy General Secretary of the GFA will attend the event.



Ghana and 23 other countries will participate in next year’s TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for Cameroon from January 09 to February 6, 2022.



Coach Akonnor will be hoping to lead the Black Stars to break the AFCON title drought in this tournament.



Ghana’s all-time leading top scorer Asamoah Gyan has been invited by the Confederation of African football to attend the event.



The Black Stars will take on the Walias of Ethiopia at the Cape Coast stadium on Friday, September 3, before playing South Africa on Monday, September 6, 2021, in Johannesburg in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.



Below is the list of players invited for the World Cup qualifiers



Goalkeepers:



Richard Ofori – Orlando Pirates FC – South Africa



Lawrence Ati Zigi – St. Galen FC – Switzerland



Manaf Nurudeen – Kas Eupen – Belgium



Richard Atta– Hearts of Oak – Ghana



Full backs:



Benson Anang – Zilina FC – Slovakia



Yiadom Andrew – Reading FC – England



Baba Abdul Rahman – Chelsea FC – UK



Gideon Mensah – FC Girondins Bordeaux – France



Baffour Philimon – Dreams FC – Ghana



Center backs



Alexander Djiku – RC Strasbourg – France



Daniel Amartey – Leicester City FC- England



Ismael Ganiyu – Asante Kotoko – Ghana



Jonathan Mensah – Columbus Crew – USA



Midfielders



Mubarak Wakaso – Shenzhen – China



Iddrisu Baba – RCD Mallorca – Spain



Thomas Partey – Arsenals FC – England



Emmanuel Lomotey – Amiens FC – France



Wingers



Joel Fameye – Orenburg FC – Russia



Samuel Owusu – Al Fayhad – Saudi Arabia



Gyasi Emmanuel – Spezia – Italy



Kamal Deen Sulemana – Rennes FC – France



Tariq Fosu – Henry – Brentford FC – England



Isahaku Fatawu – Steadfast FC – Ghana



Attacking midfielders:



Afriyie Banieh – Hearts of Oak – Ghana



Kudus Mohamed – Ajax FC – Holland



Majeed Ashimeru – RSC Anderlecht- Belgium



Strikers



Andre Ayew – Al Saad – Qatar



Jordan Ayew – Crystal Palace – England



Kwame Opoku – USM Algiers – Algeria



