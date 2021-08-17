2021 AFCON Draw: Ghana to know group opponents today

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 August 2021
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
The Black Stars of Ghana will know their group opponents for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament when the draw comes off later today at the Palais des Congrès in Yaounde.
Ghana qualified as group winners in the AFCON qualifiers alongside Sudan for the 24-team tournament to be held in Cameroon next year.
Ahead of the draw to be conducted today, Ghana is in pot 2 and likely to face some top countries in Pot 1 such as hosts Cameroon, Algeria, Senegal, Tunisia, Nigeria, and Morocco.
Black Stars head coach, Charles Akonnor and Alex Asante, Head of the National Teams Department and Deputy General Secretary of the GFA will attend the event.
Ghana and 23 other countries will participate in next year’s TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for Cameroon from January 09 to February 6, 2022.
Coach Akonnor will be hoping to lead the Black Stars to break the AFCON title drought in this tournament.
Ghana’s all-time leading top scorer Asamoah Gyan has been invited by the Confederation of African football to attend the event.
The Black Stars will take on the Walias of Ethiopia at the Cape Coast stadium on Friday, September 3, before playing South Africa on Monday, September 6, 2021, in Johannesburg in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.
Below is the list of players invited for the World Cup qualifiers
Goalkeepers:
Richard Ofori – Orlando Pirates FC – South Africa
Lawrence Ati Zigi – St. Galen FC – Switzerland
Manaf Nurudeen – Kas Eupen – Belgium
Richard Atta– Hearts of Oak – Ghana
Full backs:
Benson Anang – Zilina FC – Slovakia
Yiadom Andrew – Reading FC – England
Baba Abdul Rahman – Chelsea FC – UK
Gideon Mensah – FC Girondins Bordeaux – France
Baffour Philimon – Dreams FC – Ghana
Center backs
Alexander Djiku – RC Strasbourg – France
Daniel Amartey – Leicester City FC- England
Ismael Ganiyu – Asante Kotoko – Ghana
Jonathan Mensah – Columbus Crew – USA
Midfielders
Mubarak Wakaso – Shenzhen – China
Iddrisu Baba – RCD Mallorca – Spain
Thomas Partey – Arsenals FC – England
Emmanuel Lomotey – Amiens FC – France
Wingers
Joel Fameye – Orenburg FC – Russia
Samuel Owusu – Al Fayhad – Saudi Arabia
Gyasi Emmanuel – Spezia – Italy
Kamal Deen Sulemana – Rennes FC – France
Tariq Fosu – Henry – Brentford FC – England
Isahaku Fatawu – Steadfast FC – Ghana
Attacking midfielders:
Afriyie Banieh – Hearts of Oak – Ghana
Kudus Mohamed – Ajax FC – Holland
Majeed Ashimeru – RSC Anderlecht- Belgium
Strikers
Andre Ayew – Al Saad – Qatar
Jordan Ayew – Crystal Palace – England
Kwame Opoku – USM Algiers – Algeria