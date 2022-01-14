2021 AFCON: Didier Drogba joins the Elephants' lair in Cameroon

Sports News of Friday, 14 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The former emblematic captain of the Ivorian national team, Didier Drogba arrived Tuesday night in the den of Elephants who are due to start their 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday against Equatorial Guinea's Nzalang Nacional at the stadium Japoma of Douala.



On his arrival, Drogba took part on Wednesday in the muscular awakening, in the daytime walk before the match. He also shared lunch in the middle of the day with his successors in the Cote d'ivoire team.



Besides Didier Drogba, the Normalization Committee of the Ivorian Football Federation is waiting for other Ivorian football icons to come and give their contribution for the success of the current generation.



Quarter-finalists of the previous edition, the Cote d'Ivoire's Elephants who won the 1992 and 2015 AFCON editions, "enter the field" to win every game, said coach Patrick Beaumelle.



Besides Côte d'Ivoire and Equatorial Guinea, Group C also includes Algeria and Sierra Leone who went 0-0 on Tuesday.