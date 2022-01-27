2021 AFCON DAY 18 wrap: Egypt edge out Ivory Coast as Eq Guinea stun Mali

Sports News of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The final two matches of the last 16 stages of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations took place on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, with Egypt and Equatorial Guinea securing their qualifications.



Egypt eliminated Ivory Coast 5-4 on penalties after an end-to-end game of 120 minutes saw no goal. The Pharaohs after bowing out of the last edition at the round 16 stage are now on course to win their 8 titles.



It was a game full of chances that seemed like a battle between Sangare Ali and Mohammed El Shenawi. Unfortunately, Egypt’s goalie El Shanawi sustained an injury in the 88th minute and was replaced by Zamalek shot-stopper, Moammed Gabal, who maintained the level until the end.



During the penalty kicks, Manchester United's Eric Bailly missed one of Ivory Coast's five while Liverpool superstar Mohammed Salah scored Egypt's winning penalty to send his country through to the last eight.



The second match just like the first ended scoreless after 120 minutes as Equatorial Guinea stunned Mali in a dramatic 6-5 shootout to reach their third AFCON quarter-finals since 2012.



The round of 16 has just gone by with all set for the quarter-finals with some intriguing pairings in the offing.



In the second phase of the knockout stage, Gambia will face host nation Cameroon while Burkina Faso take on Tunisia-both matches will be played on Saturday, January 29.



There is also a fascinating all-North African affair between Egypt and Morocco that looms on Sunday as Senegal and Equatorial Guinea will wrap up quarters.