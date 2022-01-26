2021 AFCON DAY 17 wrap: Morocco break quarter final jinx as Senegal eliminate Cape Verde

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The quarter-final round of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations has almost shaped up with two games to complete the pairing.



The last but one matchday of the round of 16 took place on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, which saw giants like Senegal and Morocco advancing to the last 8. The North African side are into the quarter-finals for the first time since 2004.



Senegal edged out Cape Verde in a late afternoon kickoff at the Stade Omnisports, beating the Blue Sharks 2-0.



Cape Verde saw two red cards in the game and thus ended with nine men. Patrick Andrade was initially booked for a foul on Pap Gueye but the card was upgraded to a red after VAR review inside 27 minutes.



Goalkeeper, Vozinha picked up the second red card on the 57th minute after a head collision with Sadio Mane outside the box.



The Liverpool star went on to give Senegal the lead a few minutes later before he was substituted as a result of the collision.



Bamba Diang sealed the win on the inside additional time with a composed finish from a counter.



At the moment, both Mane and Vozinha are in stable condition after the head collision.



Later in the evening, Morocco beat Malawi to set up a quarter-final tie against Senegal. The Atlas Lions came from a goal down to beat the Flames at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium.



Gabadinho Mhango put Malawi in front in the first half with a goal of the tournament contender, an incredible long-range effort.



Youssef El Nesry equalized with a beautiful header in the dying embers of the opening half, connecting Selim Amallah’s pin-point cross.



Morocco claimed the lead in the second half through Achraf Hakimi, who scored a stunning freekick goal in the 70th minute.



The Atlas Lions await the winner between Ivory Coast and Egypt today while Senegal will face Mali or Equatorial Guinea who go head-to-head at 19:00 GMT.