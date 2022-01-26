2021 AFCON: Captain Smart makes allegation of scandals in Black Stars camp

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana bow out of AFCON 2021 at group stage



Sports Ministry shows displeasure in Milovan Rajevac after AFCON exit



Bashir Hayford wants GFA to investigate 'juju' claims in Black Stars camp



Host of Onua Maakye on Onua TV, Captain Smart, has attributed Ghana’s early exit from the 2021 African Cup of Nations to alleged misconduct on the part of the technical and management teams the Black Stars.



Captain Smart who revealed several alleged misconducts in the camp of the Black Stars while participating in the 33rd edition of the Cup of Nations suggested that Ghana could not progress in the tournament because some pertinent issues raised by members of the playing body were not addressed.



Ghana suffered its worst ever Africa Cup of Nations appearance since 1963 as the Black Stars exited the competition from the group stages without winning a single game in a group that had Comoros, Gabon and Morocco.



TWI NEWS



According to Captain Smart, deputy captain of the team, Thomas Partey told the technical team that one of the senior players brought a spiritualist to the Stars camp.



Smart also added that Partey’s concerns were ignored by the technical team and that nearly resulted in the Arsenal star leaving the camp of the Black Stars.



“The GFA pleaded to the Ministry of Sports to talk to Thomas Teye Partey because Partey had also threatened to quit or close his door to the national team. During the AFCON 2021, Partey reported to the technical team that one of the senior players has brought in his personal mallam/priest to the camp/hotel of the team and the mallam was coming there every night and at 1:00am they will be chanting words from the player’s room and it was very disturbing for him but the technical team didn’t take any action.”



He also added that the Black Stars players were not prepared to for the tournament hence their early elimination from the 2021 AFCON.



"The players were never prepared for the competition and so they could not be paired for the subsequent stages in the competition. That was because they were interested in money" Captain Smart revealed today on his Onua Maakye Show.



Captain Smart made other revelations in the video below. Watch from minute 7:



