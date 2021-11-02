2021 AFCON: CAF to use VAR from group stages to final

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) will employ the use of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) from the start to the finish of the TotalEnergies 2021 Africa Cup of National (AFCON) tournament.



After the long delay of the tournament due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Africa is a couple of months away from converging in Cameroon for the biennial tournament.



Ahead of what will be an exciting continental gathering, there were earlier reports that VAR will not be used at the AFCON unless the tournament enters the knockout stage.



Latest information from sources has confirmed that CAF has informed all the participating teams at the 2021 African Cup of Nations that the VAR will be used all throughout the tournament in Cameroon.



Teams are hence to take note as they prepare for the tournament scheduled to commence in January 2022.