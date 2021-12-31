2021 AFCON: Black Stars will need unity to make impact in Cameroon - Bernard Tekpetey

Sports News of Friday, 31 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian striker, Bernard Tekpetey has said that the Black Stars will need unity to make an impact in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Cameroon.



The Black Stars are on a quest to win their fifth continental trophy next month in the 33rd edition of the AFCON.



Tekpetey, a member of the 2017 AFCON squad, will not be in Cameroon but he is rooting for his countrymen to win the tournament for the first time since 1982.



The forward is happy with the players who have been called up, saying that they have the qualities to be champions, but it is impossible without unity.



“I think we have quality players. For me, it’s good that the squad has a great mix of experience and youth,” Tekpetey said on Accra-based Onua TV in an interview.



“What we need now is that players will work together to achieve the same goal. There should be no separation.”



“I believe with unity they will deliver for Ghanaians.”



With five goals in 13 league games this season, Tekpetey had hopes of being invited by coach Milovan Rajevac.



Of the five attackers in the squad, only Benjamin Tetteh (7 goals) and Benjamin Tetteh (6 goals) have found the net more times than Tekeptey this season.



Ghana are in Doha for preparation ahead of the tournament. The playing body and the technical team will fly to Yaounde on January 7.



The Black Stars are housed in Group C alongside Morocco, Comoros, and Gabon.