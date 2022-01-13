You are here: HomeSports2022 01 13Article 1443892

Sports News of Thursday, 13 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2021 AFCON: Aubameyang ready to face Ghana after testing negative for coronavirus

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the captain of the Gabonese national team Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the captain of the Gabonese national team

Gabon hopeful Aubameyang can face Black Stars on Friday

The Black Stars are bottom on the Group C table

Ghana's plays Gabon in their next game

Captain of the Gabonese national team, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has tested negative for the Coronavirus pandemic and is ready to face the Black Stars of Ghana.

The former Arsenal captain missed Gabon’s opening game at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations against debutants Comoros after testing positive for the virus upon their arrival in Cameroon.

The Panthers of Gabon won their opening game by a lone goal against Comoros to go top of the Group C table but will need their talisman against the Black Stars team who are hoping to appease Ghanaians after losing to Morocco in their opening game.

Coach Patrice Neveu has now gotten the good news he desires as the striker has now tested negative to the Coronavirus which ruled him out of the game.

“Aubameyang has returned a negative Covid test and trained with his national team. The Gabon captain will now be available for their tie against Ghana on Friday,” Mimi Fawaz posted on her Twitter page.



Gabon will welcome the Black Stars at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaoundé on Friday, January 14, 2022.

