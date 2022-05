2021/22 Women's Premier League: Match officials for match week 18 announced

Sports News of Saturday, 21 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Referees Committee of the Ghana Football Association has appointed Match Officials for Matchweek 18 of the Women's Premier League.



Below are the Match Officials:



NORTHERN ZONE



1. DATE: MAY 22, 2022



MATCH: AMPEM DARKOA VS FC SAVANNAH



VENUE: OHENE AMEYAW PARK



REFEREE: ALIMISIMI APPOH



ASSISTANTS: RABI IBRAHIM & GIFTY ANARIGEDE



4TH REFEREE: FELICIA ADDO



MATCH COMMISSIONER: PATIENCE AZUDEM



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: NAFISA YAKUBU



GFA CAMERAMAN: ERIC ASOMA2.DATE: MAY 22, 2022





MATCH: SUPREME LADIES VS PEARL PIA LADIES



VENUE: BANTAMA ASTRO TURF



REFEREE: RITA B. NKANSAH



ASSISTANTS: LYDIA EFFAH & AGNES GOHOHO



4TH REFEREE: BEATRICE BEKUI



MATCH COMMISSIONER: STELLA BISSI



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ABIGAIL ADU BOAHEN



GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL OSEI3DATE: MAY 23, 2022





MATCH: DREAMZ LADIES VS PRISONS LADIES



VENUE: BANTAMA ASTRO TURF



REFEREE: MANSAH HOMMEY



ASSISTANTS: BEATRICE THAUD & BENEDICTA AYEDZI



4TH REFEREE: CYNTHIA ANAFO



MATCH COMMISSIONER: AHMED MANSURA



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: HELEN DARKO



GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL OSEI4.DATE: MAY 22, 2022





MATCH: NORTHERN LADIES VS KUMASI SPORTS ACADEMY



VENUE: ALIU MAHAMA STADIUM



REFEREE: DORA AGOMNAAB



ASSISTANTS: DIANA KPIEONYI & BELINDA K. BANE



4TH REFEREE: AUFREY ATANPUGBIRE



MATCH COMMISSIONER: PATIENCE ADARKWA



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ABDUL-GAFARU ABDUL-KARIM



GFA CAMERAMAN: ERNEST ASSAW5.DATE: MAY 22, 2022



MATCH: FABULOUS LADIES VS ASHTOWN LADIES - 10:00AM



VENUE: BANTAMA ASTRO TURF



REFEREE: REJOICE ADDOKWEI



ASSISTANTS: JANET AIDOO & AMINA ABDULAI



4TH REFEREE: PORTIA MENSAH



MATCH COMMISSIONER: MONICA ACHUADEM



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ABIGAIL ADU BOAHEN



GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL OSEI



SOUTHERN ZONE6.



DATE: MAY 21, 2022



MATCH: HASAACAS LADIES VS THUNDER QUEENS



VENUE: GYANDU PARK



REFEREE: JOYCE APPIAH



ASSISTANTS: MARY TEI & CHRISTIANA ANDAM KORE



4TH REFEREE: COMFORT ATIADEY



MATCH COMMISSIONER: VIVIAN NYARKO



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: AMY FYNN-THOMPSON



GFA CAMERAMAN: SOLOOMON POAKWA7. DATE: MAY 21, 2022



MATCH: IMMIGRATION LADIES VS ARMY LADIES



VENUE: MCDAN LA TOWN PARK



REFEREE: MARIAMA YUNOSAH



ASSISTANTS: DORIS ESUMANG DARKO & GRACE KOFIEGAH



4TH REFEREE: MERCY B. GYAN



MATCH COMMISSIONER: VIDA YABANI



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: EDNA QUANSAH



GFA CAMERAMAN: GLORIA OMARI- WIAFE8.DATE: MAY 21, 2022



MATCH: SEA LIONS VS POLICE LADIES



VENUE: NDUOM STADIUM



REFEREE: PRISCILLA KLOVE



ASSISTANTS: BLESS DZOKOTO & PATIENCE MIFETU



4TH REFEREE: SERAPHINE ANYINAM



MATCH COMMISSIONER: AFUA SAKYIWAA ACQUAH



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SHAIBU ISSAKA



GFA CAMERAMAN: MARY NANQUENTERA9.DATE: MAY 23, 2022



MATCH: FAITH LADIES VS SOCCER INTELLECTUALS



VENUE: CARL REINDOLF PARK



REFEREE: CYNTHIA ANUYERE



ASSISTANTS: PATRICIA KYERAA & THERESA OFORI



4TH REFEREE: GLORIA YAYRA MORTSUI



MATCH COMMISSIONER: JESSICA KWACHING



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: BETTY YAWSON



GFA CAMERAMAN: DAVID KPELIH10DATE: MAY 22, 2022



MATCH: BERRY LADIES VS LADYSTRIKERS



VENUE: MADINA ASTRO TURF



REFEREE: JULIET APPIAH



ASSISTANTS: ALICE CHAKULE & LUCY MARFO



4TH REFEREE: BRIDGET KAKRABA



MATCH COMMISSIONER: HILDA DORIS OKAI



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: PENIEL AMOAKOHENE



LIVE ON STARTIMES