2021/22 MTN FA Cup: Best player, goalkeeper to get 40-inch TV sets

Sports News of Friday, 24 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that the best player and the best goalkeeper in this weekend's MTN FA Cup final will each receive a 40-inch television.



The 2021/22 MTN FA Cup will be played between Hearts of Oak and Bechem United at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.



The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00GMT.



According to the country's football governing body, the Most Promising Player in the game will also be awarded a 40-inch television.



These awards were secured due to a partnership between the FA and Kennedy Digital Satellite.



The GFA did not reveal the other packages for the game's top performers, but this partnership with Kennedy Digital Satellite is a significant deal for Sunday's final.



Hearts of Oak, who were poor in the just-ended Ghana Premier League, are looking to retain the FA Cup they won last year, but they will have to overcome Bechem United, who finished third in the league this season.