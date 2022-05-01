2021/22 Ghana Premier League week 27: Match Preview - Hearts of Oak vs Dreams FC 

Sports News of Sunday, 1 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Following a resounding 3-0 victory over Accra Lions last weekend, Hearts of Oak will be fired up for the match against Dreams FC this weekend.



The Phobians thrashed the Lions in Accra to return to winning ways after two games without a win, including a 1-0 loss at Kotoko, and will be looking for their second straight victory.



Hearts' chances of catching Kotoko, who are closing in on the title, appear slim, so the reigning champions must settle for a top-four finish.



They are currently sixth, but a win over Dreams could propel them into the top four.



Hearts and Dreams meet 14 days before their crucial MTN FA Cup semi-final match. Both teams are expected to use Sunday's game to gauge each other ahead of the May 15 meeting.



Dreams haven't been playing well recently, with no wins in their last five games. Management was forced to appoint Ignatius Osei-Fosu as head coach and he would love to win his first game against Hearts.



Earlier in the season, the two teams played a thrilling 2-2 draw in Dawu. Hearts of Oak needed a 95th-minute stunner from Salim Adams to salvage a point last time out, but they are clear favourites this time around.



They are six places higher on the league standings and have won eight points more than Dreams. Hearts have also lost just one of their 13 home games this season.



Meanwhile, since taking over as Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu has yet to defeat Dreams, with one defeat and one draw in two games. Dreams FC can take inspiration from this.