2021/22 Ghana Premier League matchday 8: Elmina Sharks v Hearts of Oak preview

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak will return to action in the Ghana Premier League in midweek with the aim to record a first win of the season.



The Phobians have so far played four matches in the 2021/2022 Ghanaian top-flight league but have yet to pick three points at a go.



In that run of four matches, Hearts of Oak drew three and lost the other one to Ashanti Gold SC on the road.



Now out of the CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup, the team from the capital has turned all focus on reviving the Premier League campaign.



Tomorrow, the team will play away to Elmina Sharks at the Papa Kwasi Nduom Park.



The opponent this season has also struggled to compete and as a result, sit 13th on the league table.



With two wins and three defeats in the last five matches, it is clear the team lacks consistency.



Nonetheless, they should try to give Hearts of Oak a good run for their money tomorrow.



Player to watch:



Kofi Kordzi – The strong forward has led the lines for Hearts of Oak since his return from abroad. With Hearts of Oak in need of a win, he will be hungry to score for the club to help the side amass the needed points.



Predicted scoreline:



Elmina Sharks 0-2 Hearts of Oak.



The game will be kick off at 15:00GMT: