2021/22 Ghana Premier League matchday 8: Asante Kotoko v Real Tamale United preview

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko will be in action in the Ghana Premier League in midweek when the team takes on newcomers Real Tamale United (RTU).



Despite a slight dip in form, the Porcupine Warriors are still high on the league table and amongst the favourites likely to win the league title at the end of the 2021/22 season.



With the Ghanaian top-flight league expected to continue in midweek, Asante Kotoko will be at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the night.



Prior to tomorrow’s game, the Porcupine Warriors have failed to win in any of their last two matches.



With an outstanding match, the Reds are still just three points behind league leaders King Faisal.



Knowing that a win gives the team a good advantage, Asante Kotoko will fight with their last breath to try and beat RTU.



For the opponent, Real Tamale United have thus far impressed and continues to battle on in their quest to stay in the top-flight.



The team has three matches from the last five games and have proven that they will not be bullied by any side in the Premier League.



Player to Watch:



David Abagna – The former Ashanti Gold SC attacking midfielder has been the livewire for RTU since the season commenced.



Having scored over 60% of the team’s goals this season, he will pose the greatest threat to Asante Kotoko on Wednesday night.



Predicted scoreline:



Asante Kotoko 3-2 RTU.



The match is scheduled to kick off at 18:00GMT.







