2021/22 Ghana Premier League matchday 33: Legon Cities against Karela United ends goalless

Sports News of Monday, 13 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Legon Cities FC and Karela United drew 0-0 at home on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League's last match at the El-Wak Sports Stadium.



Legon Cities were matched in every department by Karela United as both teams battled to snatch the three points at stake.



Attackers on both teams struggled to find the back of the net throughout the cagey encounter.



There were some penalty shouts by Legon Cities, especially in the first half of the encounter but the referee waved it off.



After Accra Hearts of Oak lost to Great Olympics in the Accra derby, the result propels Karela United into the top four.



Despite missing points at home, Legon Cities remains undefeated in five encounters.



Legon Cities will take on Kumasi based King Faisal in their final Ghana Premier League of the season while Karela United will battle almost relegated West African Football Academy.