2021/22 Ghana Premier League matchday 33: Ashantigold earn come-from-behind win over Bechem United

Ashantigold overcame an early deficit to earn a 2-1 comeback win over Bechem United in matchday 33 of the Ghana Premier League at the Obuasi Len Clay stadium.

The visitors opened the scoring through Emmanuel Avornyo after just 10 minutes into the game.

The Hunters had to go recess with a 1-0 lead after an impressive display in the second.

After the break, the miners proved to be the stronger side, grabbing the equalizer through John Andoh in the 87 minutes.

Ashantigold never stopped fighting as Osei Agyemang Richard scored the match winner in the dyeing embers of the game.

The win sends Ashantigold to the 7th position whereas Bechem United drops from second spot to third after matchday 33.

