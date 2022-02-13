2021/22 Ghana Premier League matchday 17: Medeama v Dreams preview

Sports News of Sunday, 13 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Mauve and Yellow will be hoping to get a win against Dreams FC at home in a match week 17 fixture on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League.



Medeama suffered a 1-0 defeat to newly promoted side Accra Lions FC last Saturday and will be looking for a rebound against Dreams FC at the Akoon Community Park.



Medeama SC finds themselves in fourth place in the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League, they have won twice in their last five games. The Mauve and Yellow will likely be parading new signings Sule Musah, Darlington Gyan Fosu and Michael Sefah.



Dreams were beaten 1-0 by Berekum Chelsea in their match week 16 fixture at the Dawu Park last Sunday. Dreams FC will be heading to Dawu Park to try and grab all three points to help their survival in the Ghana Premier League after losing two games in a roll.



Dreams FC has 20 points after 16 games and is 11th in the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League. They have two defeats (against Ashantigold and Berekum Chelsea) one draw (against WAFA) and one win (against Aduana Stars) in their last four games.