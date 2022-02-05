You are here: HomeSports2022 02 05Article 1462372

Sports News of Saturday, 5 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

2021/22 Ghana Premier League matchday 16: Accra Lions shock Medeama SC with 1-0 victory

Accra Lions put up a strong performance on Saturday afternoon to see off Medeama SC with a 1-0 victory.

The two Ghana Premier League sides today locked horns at the Accra Sports Stadium in a matchday 16 encounter of the ongoing season.

Following a very good performance in the first half, Hamidu Abdul Fataw scored to shoot Accra Lions FC into a deserved lead.

Although Medeama SC would come in strong in the second half, the team could not penetrate the resolute defense of Accra Lions.

As a result, the hosts held on to the lead from the first half and finished off the game with a narrow win.

The win sees Accra Lions move to 11th on the Ghana Premier League table while Medeama SC drops out of the top four of the league standings.

