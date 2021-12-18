2021/22 Ghana Premier League: Week 9 Match Preview – AshantiGold vs Great Olympics

Sports News of Saturday, 18 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

AshantiGold will be aiming to return to winning ways when they host the Great Olympics at the Len Clay Stadium on Sunday.



The miners were pegged back last week, losing 1-0 at home to in-form Aduana Stars at the same venue.



AshGold coach Thomas Duah will be desperate to rewrite the wrong when his charges take on the capital side on match day-9 of the Ghana Premier League match.



The defeat to Aduana Stars came as a huge surprise following the side's 1-0 win at WAFA in Sogakope two weeks ago.



Defender Richard Osei Agyemang, who came back to the starting lineup after being sidelined in the last two matches after replacing Samed Ibrahim, is expected to keep his place in the team.



The miners have lost once, won once, and drawn two of the four games at home.



Great Olympics defeated Bibiani Gold Stars 2-0 at their adopted Sogakope Stadium to end a four-run of four matches without a win.



A goal at either side of halftime from James Akaminko and Maxwell Abbey ensured the Dade Boys kept their home record intact.



Just a point separates the two teams with the miners on 12 points from eight games while the Wonder Club is 9th on the table with 11 points.