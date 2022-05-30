2021/22 Ghana Premier League: Week 31 Match Report – RTU vs Wonders ends goalless

Sports News of Monday, 30 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Premier League matchweek 31 game between Techiman Eleven Wonders and Real Tamale United ended goalless at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Sunday afternoon.



The two teams gave everything on the pitch without scoring and will go into the last three games of the season hoping to avoid the relegation to Division One.



Both teams failed to find the back of the net after 45 minutes. The midfielders on both sides struggled to create chances for their attackers.



Real Tamale United put pressure on the visitors after the halftime, creating several early second-half opportunities.



Eleven Wonders, on the other hand, put together a strong defensive performance to keep Victor Aidoo and star striker David Abagna away from their box.



Real Tamale United was unable to score despite pushing more men forward in the few minutes to full time. Wonders have 33 points after 30 games while Real Tamale United have 34 points after 31 games.